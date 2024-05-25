1 dead, four injured in the Outaouais after car swerves into guardrails
Quebec provincial police say a collision in the province's Outaouais region this morning has left a 22-year-old man dead and four others seriously injured.
They say emergency services were notified of the accident on Highway 50 in Papineauville at around 3:15 a.m.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says a single vehicle carrying five people was travelling at high speed before losing control, swerving into the guardrails and rolling over.
Tremblay says the driver was thrown out of the vehicle and pronounced dead in hospital.
The four other passengers, all in their 20s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police say alcohol consumption and speeding may have played a role in the crash.
-
Family of toddler found dead at small-town Ont. daycare no closer to answers after year of investigation
A year has passed since two-year-old Vienna Irwin was found on the property of a home-based daycare in small-town Ontario, but her family says they are no closer to answers of what happened that day.
Custom baseball card released of Blue Jays fan struck in the face with foul ball
Liz McGuire, the Blue Jays fan who was struck in the face with a 110 m.p.h. foul ball last week, has been pictured on a custom baseball trading card applauding her fandom to the game.
Are you a loud snorer? You could have sleep apnea
You'll have a lot more energy throughout the day if you get a good night's sleep, but not everyone does due to a medical condition.
J.H. Tabaret statue at uOttawa vandalized
The statue of J.H. Tabaret at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) has been vandalized, as a picture taken by CTV News shows red paint sprayed all over it.
-
1 killed, 4 injured in single-vehicle crash on Guy-Lafleur Highway
A driver is dead and 4 other passengers were injured after a crash on the Guy-Lafleur Highway (formerly Highway 50) in the Outaouais region of Quebec on early Saturday morning.
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa Race Weekend this weekend
Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. Here is everything you need to know about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, including road closures.
-
Trudeau meets with Health Association of African Canadians in Cherry Brook, N.S.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in Cherry Brook, N.S., Saturday for a roundtable discussion with the Health Association of African Canadians.
'Our homes shake': N.B. Residents protest over noise concerns
For the second straight day, a group of people from a Moncton neighbourhood gathered to protest the operation of a scrap metal recycling facility located in their backyard.
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Suspect sought in suspicious death in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
-
Police clear scene near Highways 11 & 654
Provincial police say they have concluded their investigation in Callander, Ont., south of North Bay, after asking residents to avoid the area of Highway 11 and Highway 654 on Saturday morning.
Out-of-control fire rages southeast of Cobalt, Ont.
A now 134-hectare fire is burning three kilometres southeast of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
City councillor withdraws proposed curfew for gas powered lawn equipment after negative feedback
Several days after a motion was first put forward that would have limited the time of day when Londoners could use gas powered lawn equipment, the city councillor who proposed it is speaking out.
-
Londoners get soaked at 'Touch a Truck' event
On a rain-soaked Saturday morning, families with excited children filled the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre parking lot to learn all about trucks.
'We bring grit and heart': Powerful Knights get stronger with return of 2 veterans
Kaleb Lawrence has only played once in the London Knights last 11 games. After serving a pair of five-game suspensions for checking to the head and neck, he is ready to return Saturday afternoon in the first game of the Memorial Cup tournament against Drummondville.
Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. save man walking in Hwy. 407 lanes
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
-
Drugs and weapons seized, two arrested in downtown Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men and seized a large quantity of drugs in downtown Kitchener.
Waterloo unveils fully accessible, self-cleaning washroom
A new public washroom has opened in Uptown Waterloo and not only can it self-clean, but it's all fully accessible.
Bodies recovered in search off Sandpoint Beach
Windsor police report the bodies of two young men swept underwater by the current near Sandpoint Beach on Thursday have been recovered.
-
Man breaks into residence, is discovered by homeowner asleep in chair: CKPS
A 45-year-old man has been charged after breaking into a Chatham home and falling asleep inside the residence.
Stunt driver, speeders among those stopped during Windsor traffic blitz
A mid-week traffic blitz by Windsor police resulted in dozens enforcement actions, including for one driver who was stopped travelling 108 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
Annual memorial golf tournament honours Chase McEachern's legacy
The legacy of a young boy's passionate campaign to install defibrillators in schools and arenas to save lives continues to inspire people across the province.
-
Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Barrie residents join March to End Homelessness
In response to the worsening housing and homelessness crisis in communities across the province, a provincial day of action took place on Saturday.
New wildfire burning near Spences Bridge in B.C. Interior
Crews from the BC Wildfire Service are battling a new blaze about five kilometres north of Spences Bridge.
-
Langley RCMP seek witnesses to hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
Mounties in Langley are asking the public for help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the township earlier this week.
No merger: BC Conservatives rejected non-competition deal, BC United says
BC Conservatives have rejected a non-competition deal proposed by BC United, the party formerly known as the BC Liberals says, putting an end to talks about a possible merge between the two parties.
-
Governments must disaster-proof Canada's hospitals against climate change: experts
Last month, the Canadian Medical Association warned that Canada's health-care facilities are among the oldest public infrastructure in use. Half were built more than 50 years ago, making them especially vulnerable to extreme climate events.
RCMP officer's social media posts prompt calls for suspension from First Nation chief
A British Columbia First Nation is calling for the suspension and removal of an RCMP officer from Bella Bella over social media posts he made before joining the Mounties.
‘It’s pretty alarming’: Urban Wildlife encounters in Winnipeg this week
When you consider what kind of animals you might encounter in your Winnipeg neighborhood, a bear probably isn’t on your list.
-
Thousands without power in Canterbury Park after 'pole top fire': Manitoba Hydro
People living in Winnipeg’s Canterbury Park neighbourhood – east of Murdoch MacKay Collegiate – are without power Saturday afternoon.
Grade 12 English Language Arts exam suspended: Province, school divisions
Some Grade 12 students will not be writing their ELA exams Monday.
Calgary newcomers find community garden, learn Indigenous ways at Land of Dreams farm
A unique farm in southeast Calgary that offers newcomers a chance to connect with, and learn from, Indigenous communities, launches its growing season Saturday morning.
-
Calgarian named Paramedic of the Year
A Calgary paramedic has received national recognition for his years of work on the frontline, and spearheading research to improve patient outcomes.
MRU prof calls out institution for lack of action against anti-Semitism on campus
Months after a troubling encounter on the Mount Royal University campus, which ended in a criminal charge against a protester, a professor is calling out the institution for not doing more to provide a safe environment for Jewish faculty and students.
Edmonton teen murder victim was fatally stabbed, autopsy shows
A 15-year-old boy who was killed in Edmonton earlier this week was fatally stabbed, an autopsy has confirmed, and his death has been deemed a homicide.
-
Edmonton police fined by Human Rights Commission after Black men pepper-sprayed, wrongfully arrested
The Alberta Human Rights Commission has fined the Edmonton Police Service after ruling two Black men who had called police for help were instead racially discriminated against by officers during a wrongful arrest.
Appeal denied for Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her 3 children
An Edmonton woman found guilty of trying to kill her three children has been denied an appeal.
Sask. first responders speak out following social media posts of accident scene
Yorkton Protective Fire Services is asking the public to have some compassion when taking photos and videos during the aftermath of accidents.
-
-
Sask. swimmer qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games, sets Canadian record
A swimmer from Saskatoon has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.
-
-
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were stabbed on a city bus Thursday night.