Several Quebec unions to demonstrate at CAQ general council meeting

A number of unions are planning to demonstrate from 11:30 a.m. in front of the Centre des congrès de Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie region, where the general council of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) is taking place on Saturday.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ) and the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) confirmed their attendance.

In a press release, the FIQ indicated that its members wished to "remind the CAQ MNAs that they still have no agreement in principle."

The SFPQ also wants to make its voice heard as part of the renewal of the collective agreement for its 26,000 members, most of whom hold clerical and technical jobs in Quebec ministries and agencies.

"For months, the CAQ government has been holding up progress in negotiations. Yet our demands are reasonable: fair wage conditions that take into account offers to public sector unionized groups, as well as the job market and inflation. By again and again refusing to recognize the need to value public service jobs, this government is demonstrating its lack of respect for our members and the work they do," said SFPQ General President Christian Daigle in a press release.

For their part, CSN members want to make clear their opposition to Health Minister Christian Dubé's reform and privatization of the healthcare network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 25, 2024.