Body of girl, 4, who fell into Quebec river five months ago identified

The body of a four-year-old girl who went missing five months ago after she fell into a Quebec river while sledding has been identified.

Eva-Rose Gauthier's body was found in Lac Saint-Jean on Sunday near the Vauvert-sur-le-lac-Saint-Jean tourist complex, about 15 kilometres from where she went missing on Dec. 22, 2023, Noovo Info reported.

On that date, while sledding with her mother, she went through a fence and fell in the Mistassibi River, around 242 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, sparking a multi-day search by provincial police officers who deployed divers and a drone to try to locate her.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) called off the search on Dec. 29 but had said it would resume in the event of any new clues to the child's whereabouts.

The discovery of her body comes after the girl's mother had issued an appeal on social media on May 15 calling on fishermen to be on the lookout for any sign of her daughter with the opening of the fishing season.

On Friday, the mother published a touching post on Facebook about her daughter, "my angel."

"You made me a mom, you taught me how to be one. Despite all the sleepless nights, tantrums and other difficulties, I've seen unconditional love grow day by day," the mom wrote.

"I'm angry at life for taking you away from us, but I console myself by telling myself that your work here was finished and that somewhere else, wherever you are, they needed you to bring them love, joy and tenderness, just as you did so well for your family. I love you, my ray of sunshine, watching over us and your beloved little brother. We still have a long way to go."

An online obituary for the little girl was published this week announcing her funeral will be held June 7 in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que.

With files from Noovo Info