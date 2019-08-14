

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal





A man was in critical condition late Tuesday night after being hit by a car in Rosemont-La Petite Patrie.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a man trying to cross Beaubien St. on foot was hit by a 60 year-old driver. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Const. Manuel Couture said the driver was heading eastbound on Beaubien near 40th Avenue.

"The pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, was very badly injured on his head," said Couture.

Doctors feared for his life, but now he is in a stable condition.

Police cleared the scene several hours later following an investigation that included driving the car and testing its brakes.