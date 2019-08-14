Featured Video
Driver hits pedestrian on Beaubien St.
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 6:49AM EDT
A man was in critical condition late Tuesday night after being hit by a car in Rosemont-La Petite Patrie.
Shortly after 9 p.m., a man trying to cross Beaubien St. on foot was hit by a 60 year-old driver. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Const. Manuel Couture said the driver was heading eastbound on Beaubien near 40th Avenue.
"The pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, was very badly injured on his head," said Couture.
Doctors feared for his life, but now he is in a stable condition.
Police cleared the scene several hours later following an investigation that included driving the car and testing its brakes.