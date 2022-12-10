Driver flees on foot after police chase in Vaudreuil-Dorion ends in crash

A spectacular overnight police chase to intercept a driver in his 20s forced the closure of Highway 20 in the Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. area by Saturday morning.

The driver was arrested and remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning when police officers from the MRC Vaudreuil-Soulanges Ouest attempted to stop the vehicle on the highway for a traffic violation.

The driver refused to stop, passing a vehicle on the right side of the road to flee.

In an attempt to force the car to stop, officers deployed a nail mat, and the suspect vehicle drove over it.

"Following this, he skidded, hit a street light and a Hydro-Quebec pole. He rolled over several times and crashed into a building," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

Despite this, the young man had no intention of being stopped by the officers. He got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., the police finally found him hiding under a stored boat and proceeded to arrest him.

The man suffered significant injuries but his life is not in danger, according to the SQ.

Police say the driver was arrested for fleeing, impaired driving, failing to comply with conditions, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, and possessing break-in tools.

He was transported to the hospital, where blood samples were taken. He was released from police custody on a promise to appear in court.

Highway 20 was closed in both directions between Ranger Avenue and Route 338 in the Dorion area for several hours Saturday morning. Traffic resumed around 11 a.m., except for one westbound lane, where the closure was prolonged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 10, 2022.