Driver dies in a road accident on Highway 30 south of Montreal

An elderly man in his 60s has died following an accident on Highway 30 in the Monteregie region Tuesday night.

The driver lost control of his vehicle and ended up in the median strip, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

The event occurred around 8 p.m. eastbound, near kilometre 40 in Châteauguay.

The man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SQ believes the man may have fallen asleep at the weel.

Investigators were on site to clarify the causes and circumstances of this event. The left lane of the A-30 eastbound was closed.