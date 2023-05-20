Driver crashes into Hydro-Quebec pole, flips car and flees

A driver who crashed into a Hydro-Quebec pole fled the scene before being arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

The crash occurred Saturday at about 5:40 a.m. in Roberval (north of Quebec City near Saguenay), on Marcotte Boulevard, and caused a power outage in the area.

"The car caught fire, and the two occupants fled the scene," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Eric Cadotte.

The passenger was found nearby.

The driver, a man in his 20s from Saint-Félicien who was known to police, was located at his home, Cadotte said.

He was placed under arrest for drug-impaired driving, hit-and-run causing bodily harm and possession of drugs.

The man was released after being taken to hospital to provide a blood sample.

Police are waiting to receive the results before laying potential charges.