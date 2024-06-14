MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Dozens of 3D printed guns and ammo seized, multiple arrests: Quebec police

    A handgun frame that has been printed on a 3D printer is held for a photograph at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). (Alex Brandon, The Associated Press) A handgun frame that has been printed on a 3D printer is held for a photograph at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). (Alex Brandon, The Associated Press)
    A multi-police force squad arrested more than a dozen suspects and seized dozens of firearms, including many made with a 3D printer.

    The CENTAURE anti-organized crime squad made of investigators from the Quebec provincial police (SQ), Montreal police (SPVM) RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) began investigating firearms trafficking and homemade fireams in 2023.

    According to an SQ and SPVM news release, on June 12 and 13, police arrested 45 people and seized 440 firearms.

    Of those, 13 arrests were made in Montreal, Berthierville, New Carlisle, Repentigny, Gatineau, Québec City and Saint-Calixte.

    The searches resulted in the seizure of:

    • 62 handguns;
    • 71 3D-printed handguns;
    • Twp 3D-printed long guns;
    • One machine pistol;
    • 52 3D printers;
    • 32 3D-printed magazines; and
    • 87 silencers, including 63 3D printed.

    Joël Hector, 39, of Côte-des-Neiges, and David Duvall, 34, of Montreal, remained in custody after they were charged, and the eight other men (aged 26 to 63) and three women (aged 33 to 35) were released pending further legal proceedings.

    Police say they could face various weapons-related charges. 

    Shopping Trends

