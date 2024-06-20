What's open and closed on Fete Nationale in Montreal

MONTREAL
    A young child wears Quebec flags on his head during Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A young child wears Quebec flags on his head during Saint-Jean-Baptiste day in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Monday is Fete Nationale (or Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day) in Quebec.

    Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on June 24.

    Open

    • Public markets, such as Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve;
    • Biodôme, Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium;
    • The ecocentres, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
    • Gas stations;
    • Some small stores and pharmacies;
    • Montreal swimming pools, sports centres and leisure arenas will operate on specialized schedules. Check your borough’s website for more information.
    • Convenience stores (dépanneurs) and small grocery stores
    • Most restaurants and bars
    • Waste collection services and ecocentres
    • Museums and cultural centres (hours may vary)
    • Espace pour la Vie (Biodome, Insectarium, Planetarium, Botanical Garden)
    • Public transit (modified schedule)

    Closed

    • Most retail stores (exceptions listed above)
    • Banks
    • Canada Post offices
    • Liquor stores (SAQs) and cannabis stores (SQDCs)
    • Courthouses
    • Municipal points of service (ex. Montreal access bureaus)
    • Provincial points of service (ex. SAAQs, Revenue Québec offices)
    • Federal points of service (ex. passport offices)
    • Borough offices, Access Montreal offices and permit counters;
    • Municipal Court on Gosford Street;
    • Libraries and cultural centres;
    • Grocery stores;
    • Shopping malls and most big box stores.

    Public transit and more

    • Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses and Metro will run on a special holiday schedule.
    • Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) buses will be on a Sunday schedule.
    • Société de transport de Laval (STL) buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.
    • Exo commuter trains on the Vaudreuil-Dorion line will run on a Sunday schedule, and the Saint-Jérôme line will operate on a weekend schedule.
    • There will be no service on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Candiac or Mascouche lines.
    • Exo bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.
    • Anyone requiring adapted transit will have to request all rides from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
    • Canada Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail pick-up or delivery.
    • Regular parking restrictions and meters remain in effect.
    • Household waste collection will continue as scheduled. Check your borough website for more information.

