Maximum-security prison in Quebec evacuated due to forest fires

More than 200 inmates were relocated after a maximum-security prison on Quebec's north shore was evacuated due to the threat of raging forest fires in the region.

On Friday, the mayor of Port-Cartier, Que., Alain Thibault, declared a state of emergency for five days since the wildfire situation was "out of control and quite close to the city's infrastructure."

Parts of the city, roughly 500 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, were ordered to evacuate, forcing approximately 1,000 residents to leave their homes.

Correctional Service Canada confirmed on Sunday that the evacuation order affected the Port-Cartier Institution and that all 225 inmates were transferred "to other secure federal correctional facilities."

The facility has housed some of the country's most dangerous criminals, including murderers Paul Bernardo and Luka Magnotta.

The prison made headlines in May after serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked by a fellow inmate and died of his injuries 10 days later.

CSC said it has taken steps to secure the transfer of the inmates during this weekend's evacuation.

"To carry out the evacuation, we put measures in place, together with our partners, to maintain the safety and security of our staff, the public, and the offenders in our care and custody," the federal agency said in a news release.

Victims' families were also notified about the evacuation and the facility has been closed for visits.

CSC said it would continue to monitor the situation before a decision is made to reopen the facility, adding that "the safety of our staff, inmates and the public will continue to remain our top priority."

"I would like to extend my gratitude to all of our staff and partners who worked tirelessly to plan and successfully execute this complex operation in an evolving wildfire situation. I appreciate the efforts of so many who pulled together to make this happen, while keeping safety and security top of mind," said CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.

Local officials in the City of Port-Cartier were scheduled to have a meeting with Quebec's forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU) Sunday morning to assess the risk of the ongoing wildfires. The city will hold a news conference to provide an update to the public at 1:30 p.m.

SOPFEU said on Sunday that nine forest fires were active, including five in the MRC of Sept-Rivières, which is near Port-Cartier.

Two of the wildfires were listed as "contained" on its website, while the others were listed as "out of control."

With files from The Canadian Press