Old Montreal kidnapping: search for 4th victim continues as provincial police take over investigation

The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.

On Saturday afternoon, Montreal police said that three of the victims — two women and a man in their early 20s — were found safe.

The case was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) since the fourth person who is missing was last seen outside of the Montreal police's jurisdiction, SQ spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies said on Sunday.

The SQ's crimes against the person section is leading the investigation.

Dehaies said no further information could be released while the investigation is ongoing.

Montreal police said that on Friday they got a 911 call at around 4 a.m. about a conflict in an apartment building on de la Commune Street near St-Hubert Street. A source told CTV News that a torched vehicle that was found hours later in the suburb of Laval is possibly connected to the kidnapping.