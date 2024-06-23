MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Old Montreal kidnapping: search for 4th victim continues as provincial police take over investigation

    A command post is set up near the scene of a kidnapping in Old Montreal on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Source: Noovo Info) A command post is set up near the scene of a kidnapping in Old Montreal on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Source: Noovo Info)
    Share

    The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.

    On Saturday afternoon, Montreal police said that three of the victims — two women and a man in their early 20s — were found safe. 

    The case was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) since the fourth person who is missing was last seen outside of the Montreal police's jurisdiction, SQ spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies said on Sunday.

    The SQ's crimes against the person section is leading the investigation.

    Dehaies said no further information could be released while the investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal police said that on Friday they got a 911 call at around 4 a.m. about a conflict in an apartment building on de la Commune Street near St-Hubert Street. A source told CTV News that a torched vehicle that was found hours later in the suburb of Laval is possibly connected to the kidnapping. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why Mount Rainier is the U.S. volcano keeping scientists up at night

    The snowcapped peak of Mount Rainier, which towers 4.3 kilometres (2.7 miles) above sea level in Washington state, has not produced a significant volcanic eruption in the past 1,000 years. Yet, more than Hawaii’s bubbling lava fields or Yellowstone’s sprawling supervolcano, it’s Mount Rainier that has many U.S. volcanologists worried.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News