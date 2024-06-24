Dogs, bicycles allowed on the REM, but there are restrictions

Passengers can now take their four-legged friends, bikes, and other large objects on the Réseau express Metropolitain (REM) under certain restrictions.

The operator of Montreal's light-rail line launched a pilot project beginning Monday that will allow riders to take their bicycles and dogs with them during their trips.

Pet owners can bring their dogs on leashes on board at all times from June 24 to Aug. 18, though certain restrictions will apply during major events.

However, starting on Aug. 19, leashed dogs will not be allowed on board during peak times on weekdays: Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Riders will have to follow these rules:

All dogs must wear muzzles, from the moment they enter the station until they leave

Dogs must be on a leash with a maximum length of 49 inches (1.25 metres) between the hand holding the leash and the attachment on the animal

Only one dog per passenger is allowed

Dogs cannot occupy car seats or the benches on the station platforms

Bikes, scooters, and unicycles welcome

Similar to dogs, bikes will be allowed on board at all times from June 24 to Aug. 18. As of Aug. 19, the peak-hour ban will apply. The rules apply to bikes, electric bikes, scooters, unicycles and tricycles.

Certain conditions apply:

Passengers must be at least 14 years old or accompanied by an adult

Passengers must respect the two-bicycle per REM car limit and let other passengers in and out first

They must also ensure their bikes do not lean against the car, a seat, a door or any other REM equipment

Foldable scooters and bikes are allowed if they remain folded during the ride and don't interfere with the movement of other passengers.

The pilot project comes as REM officials are testing the expansion of the network to Montreal's North Shore. Last week, test runs started on a six-kilometre stretch between the Saint-Eustache maintenance centre and the Saint-Dorothée station in Laval.