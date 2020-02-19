MONTREAL -- About 100 vehicles have crashed into each other on a windswept stretch of the Highway 15, on Montreal's South Shore, injuring dozens and prompting a major emergency vehicle intervention.

The Surete du Quebec said there are multiple serious and minor injuries. Buses had been dispatched to the scene to help remove uninjured people from the site.



"Triage and evacuations are still in progress. Buses were chartered to secure and recover citizens on the spot,” said the SQ.

The incident happened at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Exit 46 for Salaberry Boulevard.



Several ambulances and numerous other emergency vehicles are on site.





Many of the cars are destroyed. First responders were working to extricate motorists from their vehicles.

Drivers are reporting there was blowing snow and zero visibility on the road at the time of the accident. Environment Canada had earlier warned of snow squalls in the area. The windswept portion of the highway where the pileup occurred is vulnerable to southwesterly winds coming off the St. Lawrence River. It's an exposed patch of road where wind can toss snow into the air, obscuring visibility.

The accident forced the closure of Highway 15 in both directions between Rivard and Montcalm Boulevards. It will remain closed for an "undetermined" amount of time, according to Transports Quebec.

Premier Francois Legault tweeted about the incident, saying his thoughts are with those affected. Legault said Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel and Municipal Affairs minister Andree Laforest are headed to the scene.

Je viens de voir les premières images du carambolage sur l’autoroute 15, à la hauteur de La Prairie.



Les ministres @fbonnardelCAQ et @AndreeLaforest suivent la situation de près. Nous aurons des détails bientôt.



Pensées aux personnes touchées. — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 19, 2020

The SQ is urging people to avoid the area.





This is a developing story and will be updated.