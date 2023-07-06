Dorval driver critically injured after car crashes into wall

A motorist was critically injured early Thursday morning in Dorval, on Montreal's West Island, when his vehicle struck a sidewalk before crashing into a concrete wall.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the 40-year-old man, who was alone in his car, was conscious when taken to hospital but that his injuries were life-threatening.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Arthur-Fecteau Street, a few hundred meters from the grounds of the Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau International Airport, at the Cardinal Avenue intersection.

Police believe the driver was travelling at high speeds.

A security perimeter was set up early Thursday morning so SPVM investigators could determine the event's circumstances.

