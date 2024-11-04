New doctors must first practice in the public system: CAQ government

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Sunday he wants to introduce a bill that would require new family doctors and specialists trained in the province to practice in the public system for the first few years of their careers.

He did not specify the exact duration of this requirement.

According to the ministry, there is an upward trend of physicians trained in the public network opting for private practice.

Of the 22,479 physicians practicing in Quebec, 775 work exclusively in the private sector, representing an increase of 70 per cent since 2020, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

“This trend is particularly significant among new doctors,” states a press release from the Health Minister's office, though it did not provide any statistics. “While too many Quebecers are still waiting to be taken care of, too many doctors are deciding, early in their careers, to leave Quebec's public network. We will take steps to ensure that the population has access to the care it pays for.”

He goes on to say: “Our government has the courage to take all the necessary steps to strengthen doctors' commitments to the public and our public network. This measure is one way we are strengthening our public network and attracting our professionals to work there from the start of their careers.”

In the press release, Dubé's office lists four steps the Legault government wants to take:

reduce the paperwork doctors have to fill out to give them more time with their patients, give more power to other professionals, such as specialized nurse practitioners and pharmacists, gradually put an end to private health agencies and hire the staff within the public network, and review the organization of work within the collective agreements to improve access for patients.

The ministry points out that training a doctor, including residency, costs Quebec taxpayers between $435,000 and $790,000, and the number of places to study medicine is limited.

Last week, the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) called on Dubé to halt the exodus of doctors from the public to the private sector.

It says it welcomed his latest announcement with great enthusiasm.

President Caroline Senneville maintains that the province’s “social contract” was breaking down and the minister's measure could “restore the balance.”

“There are plenty of other things we can do,” she notes. “We also want to make sure that there's no back-and-forth between the private and public sectors. (...) But it's certainly a good step in the right direction.”

Last Sunday, the CSN announced that it would be proposing a series of measures at a major rally in Trois-Rivières on Nov. 23.

For its part, the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec says it wants to remind the government that “the best way to retain specialists in the public health network is to give them the means to provide care.”

It notes that the directive should not be limited to doctors, but “also apply to other health care professionals, many of whom are also leaving the public sector for the private sector.”

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 4, 2024.