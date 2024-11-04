Concordia closes institute for genocide, human rights studies

The Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies (MIGS) is permanently ceasing operations, Concordia University confirmed last Friday.

In a notice published on its website, the university blamed “budgetary constraints” for the decision.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to all faculty, staff, students and partners who dedicated themselves to advancing MIGS’ mission over the years,” the university wrote.

The institute was long considered one of Canada’s leading think tanks, working to develop better policies to protect human rights.

“We have been in a deficit situation since last year and have had to make cuts across the university,” explained Vannina Maestracci, a media relations officer with the university, adding that over the last few years, “the academic orientations of Concordia researchers involved in the area of human rights have diverged from the work of the Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies.”

As such, the decision to “gradually close” MIGS was made last spring.

In its notice on Friday, Concordia highlighted some of MIGS’ most important works, including “the Will to Intervene project, which sought to prevent mass atrocities through education and policy advocacy.”

MIGS also spearheaded initiatives like the Digital Mass Atrocity Prevention Lab to combat online hate and extremism.

“We deeply appreciate the efforts of everyone involved and remain committed to supporting initiatives that promote human rights,” Concordia concluded.