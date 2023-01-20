Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill

A pile of boxes from Amazon sits on a table at Melissa Moffette's home after her six-year-old daughter secretly racked up a $2,100 bill using the family's tablet. (Submitted photo) A pile of boxes from Amazon sits on a table at Melissa Moffette's home after her six-year-old daughter secretly racked up a $2,100 bill using the family's tablet. (Submitted photo)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon