MONTREAL -- A sign that the holiday season is upon us is that Operation Nez Rouge begins next week.

The annual volunteer drive coincides with the peak of holiday office parties. Last year, Operation Nez Rouge volunteers gave 73,000 rides across Canada, including nearly 56,000 in Quebec.

“More and more people are proud to say they’re using Operation Nez Rouge,” said communications director Danielle Vien.

The 36th campaign will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. Volunteers can sign up via the Nez Rouge app.