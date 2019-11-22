MONTREAL -- Operation Nez Rouge, the volunteer service that offers free rides for people in no shape to drive home during the holiday party season, is recruiting new drivers.

Operation Nez Rouge's 36th season kicks off in a week - it runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 - and those interested in becoming drivers can register on the organization's website or by downloading its app.

Volunteers who register as drivers before Nov. 29 will be entered into a draw to win a two- to four-night stay at one of Quebec's Zec network of nature and wildlife reserves.

Founded in 1984, Operation Nez Rouge provides tens of thousands of rides home every holiday season. It also raises and distributes more than $1 million a year in donations from riders, which goes to assorted chaitable organizations.