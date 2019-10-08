MONTREAL -- A German Shepherd mix who attacked two dogs, and who had been ordered to be euthanized by today, has been given a reprieve.

The dog’s owner, Ekaterina Khramova, with the help of lawyer Anne-France Goldwater, was granted an injunction against the decision to have the dog euthanized.

At a court date scheduled for Oct. 29, Khramova plans on filing a motion for judicial review, asking the courts to look at how the decision to euthanize the dog was made.

Until then, the dog will remain with its owner.

"There has been a real failure by the municipal and provincial governments to think about the different kinds of circumstances where there might be a certain risk for public security in which case you have to act and do things, and other situations that are plain old accidents,” Goldwater said Tuesday.

On Aug. 26, Khramova was walking her 5-year-old dog Mooshka in the alleyway behind her apartment. Her dog was leashed, she said, when a small dog — weighing less than 10 pounds — ran towards them.

The smaller dog, a Yorkie, barked at them, she said.

Mooshka picked up the Yorkie.

"Immediately I got scared and I pulled my dog as close as I could to me, and I yelled at the guy to pick up his dog," she told CTV News last week. "But everything happened really fast and my dog picked up his dog and then the dog ran away."

The smaller dog died from its injuries that same day.

Just a few days after the incident, Mooshka attacked another dog. It did not die.

Khramova said she has taken her dog to behavioural specialists, who say the problem is fixable.

"I am ready to do everything to make it better. I don't think she deserves to die for something we can fix in six months.”