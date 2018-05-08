

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating after some disturbing graffiti was discovered in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Tuesday.

The words 'Save Richard Spencer' and 'Jean-Francois Gariepy - King of the World' were painted on buildings on Laurier St.





Spencer is an American white supremacist leader and Gariepy, originally from Quebec, is a white nationalist who hosts a podcast.

Mayor Valerie Plante said police are also investigating tips from the public about a Montreal man who incited people to join a neo-Nazi group.

“They're investigating and the way that people responded to that by finding out who that man was. To me, it’s the right way of doing it, so this is why I feel good that Montrealers are definitely against that type of attitude,” she said.

The graffiti comes after a Gazette report that a Montreal man is a prominent neo-Nazi blogger and after a swastika flag was waved from a building in Park Extension during a May Day rally on May 1.



