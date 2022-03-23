Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
WARNING -- Some readers might find parts of this story disturbing.
Disgraced Montreal sports journalist writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
The Montreal native, who was best known for his 2014 history of the Montreal Expos, was also sentenced to two years' probation and must follow other conditions ordered by the court, including providing a DNA sample and a ban on possessing any weapons for 10 years, including knives. He also cannot contact or be within 50 metres of the victims.
In his judgment issued Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse, Quebec Court Justice Alexandre Dalmau commended the woman's "courage" for reporting the history of violence attacks in the household that included instances of slapping, biting, hair pulling, and multiple death threats. In one case, he broke her nose by head-butting her.
Before reaching his decision, the judge reviewed 14 character letters from Keri's supporters that described a changed man who was remorseful and "bounced back" from therapy and new employment.
"However, it should be remembered that all of this genuine self-reflection and sincere self-improvement work occurred only after the offender's arrest and indictment, once his image and his personal and professional reputation were tarnished by the media coverage of the case," wrote Justice Dalmau.
"In the circumstances, the only courage worth highlighting is the victim's. She had the courage to report the incessant violence she suffered despite the immense pressure on her to remain quiet. That pressure was caused precisely by her spouse's excellent reputation, his social circle, and the income he earned … In fact, the greatest source of pressure came from the offender himself, who threatened to kill her and members of her family if she reported his violence against her."
'NO WINNERS IN THESE TYPES OF CASES'
Prosecutor Bruno Ménard had asked for a minimum 12-month jail sentence as well as probation, while the defence had asked for no jail time. Keri's lawyer, Jeffrey Boro, said it's possible his client could be released on parole after serving about one third of his sentence.
"It's a sad story with a sad ending. There are no winners in these types of cases," Boro said in an interview after the sentencing.
"The victim, as you heard, has been traumatized. The accused has lost the life that he knew, which was quite exciting, lucrative, he was on top of the heap and he's no longer there. He's in jail."
The prosecutor said outside of court that he hopes this sentence sends a message to other survivors to speak and report abuse, which he said is often in the home and hidden to most people.
"This is something that we see everyday in the courthouse, the victims having the courage to come forward to come to court. It's a difficult process, but it's worth it," Ménard said.
On Wednesday, the judge noted he had to weigh the mitigating factors in arriving at his decision: Keri had no criminal record, he pleaded guilty, which spared the abuse survivor from going to trial, he expressed "sincere remorse," he acknowledged the harm he caused to the two complainants, and sought therapy, which his probation officer recommended he continue pursuing.
Among the aggravating factors, Dalmau highlighted "the physical and especially psychological injuries the victim and the repetitive nature of the violent acts."
Keri pleaded guilty last August to the charges, telling the court that he was sorry for his actions, but admitted his apologies were "meaningless" because "the cycle of violence continued."
'I LOST MYSELF'
In a victim impact statement at a sentencing hearing last year, his wife described her marriage to Keri — just shy of one year — as a nightmare.
"To this day, I feel compelled to avoid confrontation at any cost, no matter who it is with,” she said at the time. “Because of Mr. Keri’s actions, I lost myself.”
The offences involving his wife date back to July 2018, May 2019 and July 2019 and involve multiple incidents of violent physical and verbal assaults on his wife, according to court documents. The abuse included striking, biting and threatening her.
After the initial arrest in the summer of 2019, he was granted bail with several conditions, but in November 2019, Keri was taken into custody again after a new warrant was issued when he broke one of his bail conditions by contacting his wife.
Keri has written for many of North America's top sports websites and publications, all of whom cut ties with him following his charges.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Wintry weather to return to put Quebec spring on hold
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
Ontario NDP says ejected member was in Islamophobic Facebook group
Ontario's New Democrats say they removed a longtime legislator from caucus because he was found to be a member of an Islamophobic Facebook group.
Canadians split on raising taxes for defence spending: poll
A new poll has found that Canadians are split on whether they support increasing income tax to help bolster Canada's defence spending against possible threats.
The day after the deal: MPs voice their views on the Liberal-NDP agreement
The day after the Liberals and NDP announced they've entered into a three-year deal to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power in exchange for policy action on a suite of progressive issues, the major dynamic shift in the domestic political landscape is still the preoccupying focus for many on Parliament Hill. Here's what some elected officials had to say.
Canadian baby born to surrogate mother in Kyiv rescued
As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, a newborn Canadian baby born to a Ukrainian surrogate has been safely evacuated from the country and united with his parents.
BREAKING | Madeleine Albright, 1st female U.S. secretary of state, dies
Madeleine Albright, a child refugee from Nazi- and then Soviet-dominated eastern Europe who rose to become the 1st female U.S. secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.
Jamaica PM tells royals island nation wants to be independent
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Prince William and his wife Kate that his country wants to be 'independent' and to address 'unresolved' issues, a day after protesters called on the United Kingdom to pay reparations for slavery.
Toronto
-
What we know about the winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario
There were a number of big winners across Ontario in Tuesday night's $65-million Lotto Max draw.
-
Toronto under special weather statement amid heavy rainfall
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, warning of heavy rainfall that could result in pooling on some roadways tonight.
-
Trevor Noah says unsettling situation on flight to Toronto gave him 'clarity' on life
Comedian and television host Trevor Noah said he has 'more clarity' on life after getting caught up in an unsettling incident on a plane that was trying to land in Toronto this week.
Atlantic
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
-
A perfect match: A life-saving organ donation from wife to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
London
-
Local families outraged at dog rescue's social media post
There’s outrage online Wednesday after a local animal rescue organization posted it will not permit families of children with autism to adopt dogs.
-
What we know about the winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario
There were a number of big winners across Ontario in Tuesday night's $65-million Lotto Max draw.
-
London’s top 10 construction projects in 2022: A preview of traffic nightmares
Get ready to pack your patience. Spring means the beginning of construction season in London and city staffers have released the top ten projects of 2022.
Northern Ontario
-
Two men charged after officers smell pot at RIDE check: OPP
Provincial police in northern Ontario seized $67K and charged two men from the GTA after officers conducting an impaired driving check "detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle."
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give Alberta's first weekly COVID-19 update today
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give the province's first weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday.
-
RCMP arrest Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground
RCMP say a Calgary man accused of stabbing two people at a campground south of the city is now in custody.
-
Moose antlers on the loose: Hikers put call out for missing animal shed
A group of hikers from Calgary came across a unique find while exploring in the Alberta Rockies last summer.
Kitchener
-
Need a refresher? Here's what to do if you get COVID-19 in Ontario right now
As restrictions lift and Ontarians begin to venture outside and congregate more frequently, you may need a refresher on what to do if you are infected or exposed to COVID-19.
-
Parents question Wednesday school closures in Waterloo Region
Bus and school cancellations in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Wednesday left many parents scrambling and some with lingering questions.
-
Freezing rain hits Waterloo Region, most of southern Ontario
Significant freezing rain and wind gusts have hit Waterloo Region and the surrounding area early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
1 in 3 health-care workers in B.C. likely to quit their jobs: poll
A new poll from the Hospital Employees’ Union is painting a dire picture of the current state of British Columbia’s health-care system.
-
Autopsy on body found in white rental van suggests foul play, Kamloops RCMP say
The man found dead inside a rental van in Kamloops, B.C., last week has been identified as a 60-year-old missing person – and authorities believe he was met with foul play.
-
Vancouver Pride Society plans return of in-person parade, festival this summer
The organizers of Vancouver's annual Pride parade and festival say they are planning for "business as usual" this summer, after two years of primarily virtual celebrations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | 'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
-
Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating, breaking the law in leadership vote
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give Alberta's first weekly COVID-19 update today
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give the province's first weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
'Today, we bagged a unicorn': New EV battery manufacturing plant announced for Windsor
Windsor will be home to the first electric vehicle battery manufacturing operation in Canada, the nearly $5 billion joint venture is expected to create an estimated 2,500 jobs for the area.
-
Windsor police chief gives insight into reasons behind retirement in email to officers
Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno cited moving her attention toward her family as the reason behind her retirement, saying the decision has weighed heavily on her for a while.
-
Military vehicles may be spotted on Windsor roads this week
Canadian Army Reserve personal from Windsor will be taking to roads in military vehicles to conduct training exercises at a centre in Meaford.
Regina
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. residents to pay PST on event tickets this fall
Saskatchewan residents can expect to pay more for event tickets and tobacco products beginning this fall, due to the expansion of some taxes in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain, heavy rain expected Wednesday night and Thursday in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and the region.
-
One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in the city Wednesday.
-
Zexi Li, symbol of resistance to 'Freedom Convoy', given city builder award
Zexi Li, the woman who became a symbol of Ottawa residents' resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy', has been recognized at city hall for her leadership.
Saskatoon
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. aims to cut surgical backlog, hire health care staff with record spending
The Saskatchewan government is hoping an injection of cash will bolster a provincial health care system battered by COVID-19 and help cut down a surgical waitlist that ballooned during the pandemic.
-
Sask. residents to pay PST on event tickets this fall
Saskatchewan residents can expect to pay more for event tickets and tobacco products beginning this fall, due to the expansion of some taxes in the 2022-23 provincial budget.