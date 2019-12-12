MONTREAL -- Montreal sportswriter Jonah Keri, already facing charges of assaulting his wife and breaking his bail conditions, was re-arrested earlier this week and is facing several new charges, including additional counts of assaulting his wife and a minor.

Keri was arrested Tuesday, detained overnight and appeared in court via videoconference Wednesday to face eight new charges, which also include assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, making death threats and harrassment.

Keri was released on $1,000 bail and must respect several conditions, including respecting a curfew and not contacting his alleged victims, his wife and a minor whose identity is protected by a court order.

Keri, 45, was arrested last summer for allegedly assaulting his wife in July 2018, May 2019, and July 2019.

Last month Keri was re-arrested for allegedly breaking a bail condition that ordered him not to contact his wife. His lawyer told CTV News that he believes a pocket dial was to blame for Keri breaching the condition.

Keri returns to court Jan. 14.

A Montreal native, Keri is best known for his 2014 history of the Montreal Expos and has written for many of North America's top sports websites and publications, all of whom cut ties with him following his assault charges.