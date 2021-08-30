MONTREAL -- Sportswriter Jonah Keri pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of assault, threats of death or bodily harm and criminal harassment against his wife and a minor.

"It's been many months that we've known that he had to plead guilty," said defence lawyer Jeffrey Boro. "He's undergoing extensive treatment for problems that he has and we felt that he had to be further along in his treatment before we approached the Crown."

In an agreed statement of facts filed with the court, numerous violent incidents are described, including multiple times Keri verbally terrorized his wife, physically beat her or threatened her with a knife.

"While driving, Mr. Keri weaves between lanes and threatens to push (name redacted) out the door, as well as crash the vehicle and kill both of them," one incident in the statement reads.

Other episodes describe Keri head-butting the pregnant victim in the nose, spitting on her, hitting her in the face and stating that "there are knives in the apartment."

"Mr. Keri grabs her by the shoulders and threatens to throw her off the balcony," the statement reads.

ARRESTED IN 2019

The baseball writer and author was arrested in the summer of 2019 at his home, following an alleged assault on his wife.

He had been granted bail with several conditions, including that he cannot be within 250 metres of his wife or child, cannot carry weapons and was given ten days to remove his possessions from the family home.

In November 2019, Keri was taken into custody again after a new warrant was issued for his arrest when he broke one of his bail conditions by apparently calling his wife.

At the time, Keri's lawyer said the call was accidental, "more than likely a pocket dial."

He was released on a $250 bond and was instructed to reside with his parents in Dorval, respect a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, remain 200 metres from his wife, not contact her and not possess a weapon.

In December of that year, Keri was charged with additional counts of assaulting his wife and a minor.

Court documents state the incidents involving Keri's wife took place in July 2018, May 2019 and July 2019.

A Montreal native, Keri is best known for his 2014 history of the Montreal Expos and has written for many of North America's top sports websites and publications, all of whom cut ties with him following his assault charges.