Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months for domestic abuse charges

Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.

The prosecutor had asked for a 12-month jail sentence as well as probation, while the defence had asked for no jail time.

Keri pleaded guilty last August to the charges, telling the court that he was sorry for his actions, but admitted his apologies were "meaningless" because "the cycle of violence continued."

In a victim impact statement at a sentencing hearing last year, his wife described her marriage to Keri — just shy of one year — as a nightmare.

"To this day, I feel compelled to avoid confrontation at any cost, no matter who it is with,” she said at the time. “Because of Mr. Keri’s actions, I lost myself.”

