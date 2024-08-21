'Dirty Dancing' to be presented in concert in Quebec in 2025

Dirty Dancing, the 1987 cult film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, is slated to be presented in concert in several Quebec cities next April.

The film will be projected onto a giant screen while three singers and five musicians perform the songs live.

At the end of the movie, the artists will play the film's greatest hits for 25 minutes.

The Dirty Dancing concert is slated to make stops in Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Montreal, Gatineau and l'Assomption from April 14 to 19, 2025.

The film, directed by Emile Ardolino, won the Oscar for Best Original Song for (I've Had) The Time of My Life.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2024.