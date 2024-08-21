MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'Dirty Dancing' to be presented in concert in Quebec in 2025

    In this image provided by Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Patrick Swayze, portraying Johnny Castle, and Jennifer Grey, portraying Baby Houseman, are shown in a scene from the film, 'Dirty Dancing.' (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) In this image provided by Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Patrick Swayze, portraying Johnny Castle, and Jennifer Grey, portraying Baby Houseman, are shown in a scene from the film, 'Dirty Dancing.' (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)
    Share

    Dirty Dancing, the 1987 cult film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, is slated to be presented in concert in several Quebec cities next April.

    The film will be projected onto a giant screen while three singers and five musicians perform the songs live.

    At the end of the movie, the artists will play the film's greatest hits for 25 minutes.

    The Dirty Dancing concert is slated to make stops in Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Montreal, Gatineau and l'Assomption from April 14 to 19, 2025.

    The film, directed by Emile Ardolino, won the Oscar for Best Original Song for (I've Had) The Time of My Life.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News