MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police chase through Longueuil leaves officers searching for suspects

    A Longueuil police (SPAL) car shown on Montreal's South Shore. (SPAL) A Longueuil police (SPAL) car shown on Montreal's South Shore. (SPAL)
    Share

    Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a chase resulted in a car crash in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert borough.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) says it received a call from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, asking for assistance.

    The incident started near Taschereau Boulevard and Highway 116, ending near Kimber and Maricourt boulevards.

    "A scene is still in place," said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area near Maricourt, Kimber and Gaétan-Boucher boulevards as they search for the suspects.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News