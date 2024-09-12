Police chase through Longueuil leaves officers searching for suspects

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a chase resulted in a car crash in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert borough.

Longueuil police (SPAL) says it received a call from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, asking for assistance.

The incident started near Taschereau Boulevard and Highway 116, ending near Kimber and Maricourt boulevards.

"A scene is still in place," said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area near Maricourt, Kimber and Gaétan-Boucher boulevards as they search for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.