Dirt bike rider killed in crash in the Laurentians

A dirt bike rider died after crashing late Saturday afternoon in Lac-Ernest, in Quebec's Laurentians.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4:45 p.m. on Route 3, where a group was hiking.

According to preliminary information, a group of three off-road motorcyclists were riding on the road.

"One of them, a 35-year-old motorcyclist, lost control of his vehicle and was ejected," said Quebec provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Adam Marineau.

The 35-year-old then collided with another motorcyclist.

"Unfortunately, the 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene," the SQ spokesperson said.

An SQ investigator and reconstructionist were dispatched to the scene to investigate the causes and circumstances of the fatal swerve.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.