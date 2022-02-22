Motorists and pedestrians across Quebec are in for tricky travel tonight. A cocktail of snow, rain and freezing rain will be sweeping across the province today.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a number of weather warnings urging extra caution.

Montreal is under a freezing rain warning.

The city could see about five millimetres of ice for the drive home while areas further east could see 10 to 15 mm. Roads and sidewalks are expected to become slick.

While the St. Lawrence Valley will see freezing rain, areas further north are bracing for heavy snow. Snowfall amounts between 20 and 40 centimetres could fall over regions like the Charlevoix, the Saguenay and the Gaspe Peninsula.

The Eastern Townships and the Beauce are under rainfall warnings for up to 25 mm of rain.

Montreal will see freezing rain change to rain tonight as temperatures rise above the freezing mark. Strong southwesterly winds, with gusts up to 60 km/h will drive the temperature up to about 6 degrees Celsius.

As the system departs on Wednesday, temperatures will drop once again below the freezing during the day and strong northwesterly winds will produce wind chills in the minus 20s Wednesday night. Another round of accumulating snow is possible for the end of the week on Friday.