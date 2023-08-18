Diane Lemieux's departure as Quebec construction commission CEO comes as a surprise

The announced departure of Quebec construction commision CEO Diane Lemieux has come as a surprise to many in the industry.

When she leaves on Sept. 15, Lemieux will have spent more than 12 years at the helm of a large organization with a complex mission, where employers' associations and unions rub shoulders and where tensions are sometimes felt.

A former Minister of Labour and Employment, she has a reputation for not letting anyone step on her feet and for not shying away from turmoil when she wants to implement a reform she believes is necessary.

"We are surprised by her departure," said Quebec construction association spokesperson Guillaume Houle. "The CCQ has moved in the right direction under her leadership, particularly with regard to the place of women and people from under-represented groups on Quebec construction sites."

The association is one of the major employers' associations.

The FTQ-Construction, the industry's largest union organization, which represents nearly 90,000 workers, had a completely different view.

In an interview on Friday, its Director General, Éric Boisjoly, stated bluntly that it was "very, very good news for workers in the industry" that Lemieux was leaving her post.

He hopes for "a breath of fresh air" to improve relations at the CCQ.

It is important to note that there have been a number of disputes between union organizations and the CCQ, notably over pension plan management fees.

Some have even gone to court.