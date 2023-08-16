Quebec quietly announces departure of construction commission CEO

Diane Lemieux is stepping down as CEO of the Commission de la construction du Québec (CCQ).

On Wednesday evening, the Council of Ministers appointed François Charette as interim president and CEO of the CCQ. He will assume his new duties on Sep. 15.

Charette was, until now vice-president of legal affairs and secretary general of the CCQ.

In a press release, the government made no mention of Lemieux's departure. Lemieux will, therefore, leave her position before the end of her mandate, scheduled for Jan. 24.

Lemieux had worked at the Commission de la construction du Québec since 2011.

She also worked in the political sphere as MNA for Bourget for a decade. Lemieux notably served as Minister of Labour and Employment in Lucien Bouchard's PQ government from 1998 to 2001. She was also Minister of State for Culture and Communications in Bernard Landry's cabinet from 2001 to 2003.

Diane Lemieux, 62, has yet to comment publicly on her departure as CEO of the CCQ.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 16, 2023.