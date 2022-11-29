Designated drivers in Longueuil drink for free

Those who act as the designated driver in Longueuil get to drink for free, as long as that drink is non-alcoholic.

Longueuil police (SPAL) is spearheading the CoDeBars program on its territory to cut down on impaired driving.

Bar and restaurant owners in Boucherville, Brossard, Longueuil, Saint-Lambert and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville can sign up and be part of the program and post the CoDeBars logo at the front of their establishment.

Designated drivers who are with two or more other people at the table ordering alcoholic drinks can get their beverage on the house.

The program is run in conjunction with the provincial liquor association (SAQ) and began in Sherbrooke in 2017.

The program is also being run in Laval and Gatineau.