

CTV Montreal





While many people tend to have warm and fuzzy feelings when thinking of Bambi, a Longueuil city councillor doesn’t think dearly of the city’s deer population.

Jonathan Tabarah said the deer population in Michel-Chartrand Park has gotten out of control, with the park only able to sustain a population of 10 animals. Tabarah said the current population is three times that size.

Tabarah said he’s worried the deer post a health risk to nearby residents, with an increased risk of Lyme Disease due to the ticks deer can carry.

He added that deer have become a nuisance on the roads and have also been known to venture out of the park, digging up residents’ gardens.

“The park is not able to regenerate itself,” he said. “There’s too many deer and since they eat all the vegetation, year after year, the park isn’t regenerating itself. That’s going to cause environmental problems.”

A spokesperson for Longueuil city hall said the situation is under study.