DavidsTea closing 82 stores in Canada and exiting the U.S. market
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 5:48PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Insolvent beverage retailer DavidsTea is closing 82 stores in Canada and exiting the U.S. market as it focuses on its e-commerce business and supplying grocery stores and pharmacies.
The store closures are part of its restructuring after it obtained court protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
More coming.