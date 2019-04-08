Featured Video
David Saint-Jacques' spacewalk to be first by Canadian in 12 years
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 6:52AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 8, 2019 8:45AM EDT
Astronaut David Saint-Jacques will become the first Canadian spacewalker in 12 years when he embarks on a roughly seven-hour mission planned for today.
Canadian Space Agency robotics flight controllers will provide support to the Canadian astronaut while he performs his mission with NASA astronaut Anne McClain.
Saint-Jacques' spacewalk comes on his first posting to the International Space Station.
It is scheduled to begin just after 8 a.m. EDT. It involves several tasks, including relocating a battery adaptor plate, upgrading the station's wireless communication system and connecting jumper cables along the midpoint of the station's main truss to give Canadarm2 an alternative power source.
Canadarm 2 is a sort of robotic hand that is crucial to maintaining the space station, and the cables would allow the arm to make repairs in case of an outage without requiring a spacewalk.
The Canadian record for the most spacewalks is held by retired astronaut Dave Williams, who ventured outside the space station three times during a 2007 mission for a total of nearly 18 hours.
Latest Montreal News
- Thousands of Quebec nurses refusing overtime in protest against compulsory OT
- 50 years ago today, Expos marked first regular season game, first win, first home runs
- MUHC visitors may have been exposed to measles at Glen site
- Horse collapse has sugar shack under fire
- Bonaventure Expressway to be closed towards Champlain Bridge Friday night to Saturday afternoon