

CTV Montreal





It's the summer of the cyclist in Montreal.

On multiple occasions this summer the city of Montreal plans to ban cars from multiple streets for hours at a time

That includes a complete ban on cars from Camillien Houde Way on six separate Sundays between 7:30 a.m. and noon from May until October, and on Monk Blvd. in Verdun on four Sundays.

The dates for the mountain are May 20, June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16, and October 7, while Monk Blvd. will be reserved for cyclists on June 17, July 15, August 19, and September 16.

Mayor Valerie Plante says the plan, called Cyclovia 2018, is an "extraordinary occasion for Montrealers to take back their streets."

The organizers say it's a great way for cyclists and their families to get comfortable bicycling on city streets.

Plante said the city is doubling its financial contribution to the project, spending $70,000 in 2018, and plans to spend more next year.

Meanwhile Cyclovia organizers are also planning a bicycle ride on Mount Royal on Saturday June 2 to mark the first day without through traffic on the mountain.

Through traffic over Mount Royal is being banned as of June 2 as part of a pilot project that will last until October.