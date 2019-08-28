

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal





A cyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Taschereau boulevard overpass and Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier boulevard (Highway116) in Longueuil.

The vehicle hit the cyclist, who was thrown off the bicycle at around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment. His life is not in danger.

Police are investigating the collision.