Cyclist in critical condition after collision with SUV in Brossard

A 25-year-old cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with an SUV in Brossard, on the South Shore of Montreal.

The incident took place on the corner of Taschereau Boulevard and Authier Street at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was transferred to hospital "with injuries all over his body," according to Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson with Longueuil police (SPAL).

He was wearing a helmet but is currently in critical condition, and officers say they fear for his life.

Mise à jour du @PoliceSPAL pour l’accident à Brossard : la scène est terminée et les 3 voies sur le boulevard Taschereau sont ouvertes à nouveau à la circulation. Nous craignons pour la vie du cycliste, un homme âgé de 25 ans. pic.twitter.com/qDJjl9y8nI — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) July 13, 2022

The three eastbound lanes of Taschereau Boulevard were closed to traffic in the area as police investigated the cause of the incident.

The road has since been reopened.

The SUV driver was not injured; however, the vehicle's hood and windshield suffered significant damage.