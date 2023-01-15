CTV News Montreal at 6 p.m. for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
Click the video above to watch anchor Amanda Kline host the CTV News Montreal broadcast for Jan. 14, 2023 at 6 p.m.
Montreal Top Stories
SPORTS
SPORTS | Cizikas and Beauvillier score early, Isles top Canadiens 2-1
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Safe Third Country Agreement is 'working' despite surge in irregular crossings: minister
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement is 'working,' despite the massive increase in migrants using unofficial border crossings last year compared to previous years.
68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
Authorities in Nepal said 68 people have been confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment tower rise to 25
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 25 Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
Canada's Grocery Code of Conduct one step closer to being implemented
Canada is one step closer to creating a Grocery Code of Conduct in an effort to level the playing field for both producers and grocery stores.
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after 'time theft' ruling
Employers and work-from-home staff must tread a fine line between trust, monitoring and micromanaging, experts say, in the new age of remote employment.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competition
Alan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.
With urbanization, are humans losing their connection to nature?
A rise in urbanization around the world is seeing more people settle down in cities compared to rural areas. By spending more time in urban settings, are humans losing their connection to nature? A recent study by scientists from France and Germany aims to answer this question.
David Onley, former broadcaster and Ont. lieutenant-governor, dies at age 72
Former broadcast journalist and disability advocate David Onley, who served as the 28th lieutenant-governor of Ontario, has died at the age of 72.
Toronto
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts say
There have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
Man rushed to hospital, suspect in custody after Brampton stabbing
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Brampton late Saturday night.
Atlantic
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
Freezing rain warning in place for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick
Moncton woke up to slush, ice and even more snow following Friday’s first real taste of winter.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Nova Scotia
It has been beyond busy at the primary health care mobile clinic set up in Halifax's north end.
London
Canada advances to gold medal game at the Under-18 Women's World Hockey Championship
Several London Devilettes hit the ice for Canada Saturday afternoon against Finland, trying to book a place in the Under-18 Women's World Hockey Championship
The London Bridal Expo returns this weekend
Local brides-to-be packed the downtown event centre for the London Bridal Expo, Saturday
Cleanup continues following 'spill' near Seaforth
The cleanup continues following a “mineral oil” spill from a Hydro One substation near Seaforth, earlier this month
Northern Ontario
Drag Storytime event rallies supporters in northern Ont.
Many drag events worldwide have been met with opposition as of late and the same can be said in northern Ontario Saturday.
Ukrainians in North Bay come together to continue to raise awareness
About a dozen Ukrainian people sang a popular Ukrainian song at a local grocery store in North Bay Saturday to continue the conversation and to raise awareness about what's happening overseas.
Calgary
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
Calgary Flames defeat Dallas in Saturday afternoon thriller
After building a big lead, the Flames hung on for dear life, defeating Dallas 6-5 in a Saturday matinee in Texas.
Calgarian questioning the city's maintenance priorities after dog injured in Deer Run
A Calgary woman is blaming the city for a hefty vet bill she received after a trip to the dog park.
Kitchener
Guelph mayor proposes new tax to provide mental health, addictions resources
Provincial legislation is leading the mayor of Guelph to consider new taxes for additional mental health, addictions, and homelessness initiatives.
‘It’s wonderful to see the community come together’: Hillside Residence opens doors to Ukrainian families fleeing war
The effort to help Ukrainian refugees re-settle in Waterloo region took another step forward as the new Hillside Residence welcomes families escaping the conflict in their home country.
‘He’s going to give it to his daughters’: Local author gifts children’s book to The Rock
When Kelsey Snow wrote her first children’s book she never thought it would end up in the hands of a big celebrity, especially one she had previously interacted with seven years ago.
Vancouver
'Let her learn': Dozens protest in Vancouver for Afghan women's right to education
Dozens of people gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday, alongside thousands around the world, to protest against the Taliban’s decision to ban women from universities in Afghanistan.
Protesters clash outside drag queen storytime in Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties were called in to keep the peace between a small group of protesters and a large group of counter-protesters outside a public library in Coquitlam Saturday.
Local Asian artists redesigning red pockets for Lunar New Year
Handing out the lucky red envelopes called Lai See during Lunar New Year has been a tradition for centuries. They symbolize good luck, fortune, health and prosperity.
Edmonton
Ukrainian newcomers take over Cook County Saloon in Edmonton for perogy making
A new partnership had Ukrainian newcomers use the kitchen of Edmonton's oldest country bar Saturday to make traditional dishes as a fundraiser.
Pat Rehn will not run for re-election in 2023
The MLA representing Lesser Slave Lake will not be seeking re-election in Alberta's upcoming general election.
Windsor
BIAs team up with Crimestoppers with new sticker campaign to curb crime
A recent uptick of crime and vandalism in downtown Windsor over the past few weeks has many business owners looking for solutions, and Crime Stoppers of Windsor Essex thinks it may have one
Students take first steps to a military career
A dozen teenagers took their first step towards a military career in Windsor, Friday evening as they prepare for a co-op with the Canadian Army Reserves
Regina
'Spread the love': Teddy Bear Anonymous scavenger hunt deemed a success
Teddy Bears Anonymous teamed up with the Southland Mall on Saturday for a family focused fundraiser.
Sawed-off shotgun, fentanyl and fake I.D seized following arrest of impaired driver: Regina police
A man is facing over 10 charges after police found weapons, drugs and other illegal items inside a vehicle in north Regina.
'A dangerous precedent': White City annexation decision sets stage for future developments
The Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) dismissed White City’s application to annex 4,000 acres of land including all of Emerald Park on Thursday.
Ottawa
Coldest stretch of winter so far in Ottawa
We're seeing the coldest temperatures of the winter so far in Ottawa, but at least the sun will be out during the day.
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
13 festivals, events and concerts to check out in Ottawa this winter
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at festivals, events and concerts happening in Ottawa this winter.
Saskatoon
'We miss him': Sask. mother asks for help to find her missing son
The family of a missing Prince Albert man has asked the public to help locate him.
'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcement
Saskatoon organizations and community groups are expressing their condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation after 2,000 anomalies were discovered with a radar search of a former residential school.
'Feeling great about your finances': Advisor offers tips for 2023
Last year was a tough year financially, but you can get your books in order 2023, one financial advisor says.