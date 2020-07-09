MONTREAL -- Three leaders from a day camp in Granby have tested positive for COVID-19.



A total of 11 people working the Haute-Ville site of the Club Vacances Jeunesse de Granby day camp have been tested for COVID-19; four were negative and four more are awaiting results.



Public health authorities are recommending testing for all children and staff who attended the day camp as of July 1.



The camp is closed in the meantime and a mobile testing site will be set up there as of Friday.



- With files from the Canadian Press