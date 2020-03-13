MONTREAL -- The funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard, who died last week, will be closed to the public, the Montreal Canadiens announced Friday.

The decision by Richard's family was made "in response to measures put in place by the Quebec provincial government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the Canadiens said in a statement Friday afternoon.

"The exceptional situation currently affecting Quebec leaves the family no other choice but to hold a private funeral involving only immediate family members," the team said in its statement, noting neither media nor the public will be admitted to the March 16 ceremony.

The team added that private messages to Richard's family can be sent to them online.

Richard, who died March 6 at age 84 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, played for the Canadiens for 20 years, winning Stanley Cups in 11 of them.