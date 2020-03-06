MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens hockey legend Henri Richard has died at 84.

The hockey club confirmed Richard’s death in a Twitter post on Friday morning, calling the Richard "one of the organization’s greatest legends and ambassadors."



He died Friday after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The Montreal Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of one of the organization's greatest legends and ambassadors, Henri Richard, this morning. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the Richard family.

At the beginning of his career, he lived in the shadow of his older brother, Maurice 'Rocket' Richard, but it didn't take long for Henri Richard, known as the 'Pocket Rocket,' to stand out as a star in his own right.

Richard played 1,256 games with the Habs from 1955 to 1975. Throughout his career, he earned 11 Stanley Cups, the most ever won by a player.

Condolences came in quickly on Twitter for Richard, including Canadiens president Geoff Molson who said, "Henri 'Pocket Rocket' Richard was a great player and a great ambassador for the Montreal Canadiens organization. His passing is a great loss for all. My thoughts are with his family."

Henri « Pocket Rocket » Richard was a great player and a great ambassador for the Montreal Canadiens organization. His passing is a great loss for all. My thoughts are with his family.

“Henri Richard was one of the true giants of the game," said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement, calling him an "incomparable winner, leader, gentleman."

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted, "Montreal, Quebec and the hockey world lose a legend and one of the greatest ambassadors of The Montreal Canadiens and Montreal Sports. Henri Richard marked our history as few have done. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones."



Quebec Premier Francois Legault offered his sympathies "to the family and loved ones of our captain, our legend, Mr. Henri Richard. I have wonderful memories of # 16 who won 11 Stanley Cups! Thank you Pocket Rocket!"

J'offre mes sympathies à la famille et aux proches de notre capitaine, notre légende, M. Henri Richard.

Je garde des souvenirs merveilleux du #16 qui a gagné 11 Coupes Stanley!

Merci Pocket Rocket!https://t.co/WujBzfFSAD — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 6, 2020

PROVED EVERYONE WRONG



A Leap Year baby, Richard was born on Feb. 29, 1936.

At 5'7" and 162 pounds, he was deemed too small to survive in what was a rough and tough NHL at that time.

When he showed up at training camp in 1955, it was considered a favour to his famous older brother.

The 19-year-old quickly proved everyone wrong.

Richard soon became a fan favourite because of his speed, stick-handling ability and competitive spirit.

Despite his stature, he never shied away from dropping the gloves and often dished out as much punishment as he took.

"Pound for pound, he was probably the best player in the NHL," said famed Habs player Serge Savard, adding he was "162 pounds, tough as nails, and not scared of anyone. Nobody fooled around with him."

NHL.com hockey reporter Dave Stubbs referred to him as a "keg of dynamite."

"Henri Richard took no prisoners, he suffered no fools, if you gave him any kind of nonsense at all, you'd get it right back in spades," he said.

In his rookie season, he won his first Stanley Cup championship, the first of five straight and the longest cup run in hockey history.

He led the NHL in assists twice and scored 20 or more goals nine different times. He scored 358 goals and had 1,046 points, third in team history behind Guy Lafleur (1,246) and Beliveau (1,219)

But it was the post-season that separated Richard from everyone else, famously scoring the game-tying and winning goals in Game 7 of the 1971 Stanley Cup. He added 129 points in 180 playoff games.

Richard was named captain in 1971 and proudly wore the 'C' for four years.

"It was one of those things," said Stubbs. "Henri didn't need a letter on his jersey in the dressing room for people to understand that he was a leader."



HE KEPT A LOWER PROFILE THAN HIS BROTHER

But while Maurice became a political symbol to many Quebecers because of the 'Richard Riot' outside the Montreal Forum in 1955, Henri was happy to keep a much lower profile and focus on the game he adored.

"Maurice was never going to be able to just be a hockey player, Henri at least didn't have that figurehead mantle, there wasn't that responsibility on him," said Stubbs. "He was quiet, he had a great self-deprecating sense of humour, he could poke fun at himself better than everybody."

When it was all over, he left the game with a record 11 Stanley Cups, assuring his legendary status alongside his beloved older brother.

"That was the running gag," said Savard. "I mean, the guy won 11 Stanley Cups, he deserved to be called Henri."

On Dec. 10, 1975, his number 16 jersey was raised to the rafters at the Montreal Forum, The number he wore with unparalleled distinction and dedication.



Among his many accolades, the gifted centreman won the Bill Masterton Trophy in 1974. In 1979, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and he was voted one of the NHL’s Top 100 Players in 2017.

"Winning 11 Stanley Cups, we won't see that again in our lifetimes," said Savard.

A player thought of as too small, who leaves a huge legacy.



He is survived by his wife Lise, their children Michèle, Gilles, Denis, Marie-France and Nathalie, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



- With files from The Canadian Press