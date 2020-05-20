MONTREAL -- The idea that the coronavirus was engineered in a Chinese lab is crazy, right?

Well, a new study found something even more shocking: that 26 per cent of Canadians believe it.

The same study found that 58 per cent of Canadians believed misinformation was easy to spot online. That number is worrying, considering how difficult it actually is, says journalist Sarah Everts.

Watch the video above to learn which COVID-19 conspiracies are taking off and to hear Everts' tips on spotting hoaxes.