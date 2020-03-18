MONTREAL -- Concordia University is closing its student residences amid the COVID-19 pandemic, urging students to move out by end-of-day Sunday.

In an update on its website Wednesday, the university said residences would close on March 22. "Students will be issued a refund for both their rent and meal plan as of the date they leave," the update reads.

Those who can't leave by Sunday due to "exceptional circumstances" should email residenceinfo@concordia.ca, and their case will be reviewed.

McGill University, meanwhile, said it has "strongly encouraged" students in residences to consider returning home as soon as possible if they are able to.

"For those who cannot return home at this time, measures have been put in place to facilitate that students in residences adhere to the practice of social distancing and proper hygiene in accordance with the recommendations of public health," the university said in a statement.

With a report from The Canadian Press.