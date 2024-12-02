Quebec must review domestic violence training, says Liberal MNA

In the midst of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, Liberal MNA Brigitte B. Garceau reiterated that the battle is far from won and called on the Legault government to do more, particularly in the area of training.

"We really need to review our current programs to improve them and update our training on domestic violence and coercive control," said the Official Opposition Critic for the Status of Women.

The MNA for Robert-Baldwin based her comments on a coroner's report published this week. It followed up on recommendations made in a previous report in 2022, in which he suggested that the government follow up with government departments, public agencies and professional bodies to ensure that all those who work with victims are equipped and well trained.

"Yes, there has been progress. Yes, there have been advances in awareness campaigns … but there is still a lot of work to be done," Garceau insisted in a telephone interview.

Training is needed for the Direction de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ) as well as for lawyers, judges and the police, for example.

"If we haven't had training, if we don't really understand the components of this violence and coercive control, how can we carry out a proper assessment?"

In her view, the latest coroner's report indicates that "the job is far from done."

"There's a sense of urgency, we can't wait any longer, we can't say yes, we're doing enough. No, we're not doing enough," the Liberal MNA said, adding that some 20 femicides had already taken place in Quebec in 2024.

"Since the deployment of the specialised domestic violence and sexual violence court, more than 7,100 socio-judicial workers have been trained in the realities of these forms of violence, particularly coercive control," said the office of the Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Martine Biron, in an email statement.

Garceau also referred to the lack of funding for shelters and support for women who are victims of domestic violence. Every day in Quebec, an average of 17 women are refused a place in these resources for lack of funds.

"We have to keep going, we can't abandon them," she said. "We have to keep investing, because at the moment, the shelters are full and the staff are stretched to the limit."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 2, 2024.