MONTREAL -- As of Monday, anyone in Quebec over 40 years old can book an appointment for a third 'booster' shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster shot appointments opened for those over 45 on Friday and will be open to those over 35 starting Wednesday. As of Friday, those 25 and older can book an appointment and those 18 and older are able to do so Jan. 17.

To make an appointment visit the Clic Sante site.

Health Quebec says a booster shot is necessary even for those who've tested positive for COVID-19. It is not recommended for children or for those with weakened immune systems.

"A booster dose of messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to enable the immune system to re-establish a sufficient level of antibodies to compensate for the drop that may occur after a few months," Quebec's ministry of health says.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Donald Vinh told CTV News, however, that waiting to get a booster shot is a good idea for those who have recovered from an infection.

“But from basic principles of immunology, you could probably estimate somewhere between two to three months after you've recovered from your Omicron infection to go ahead and get your booster dose,” said Vinh.

The ministry adds that new data shows a booster shot provides better protection against new variants including the Omicron variant.

Quebec reported another jump in hosptializations Sunday with a net increase of 140 patients in hospitals for a total of 2,436. The province has also reported 77 deaths due to the disease over the weekend.