'Could I be the next victim?': Laval community protests rising gun violence
Laval residents assembled Saturday to protest rising gun violence, calling for peace on the streets.
The protestors came together at the Raymond-Fortin community centre, hoisting signs bearing phrases like "No to violence" and "Could I be the next victim?"
There's been a series of Laval shootings in recent weeks. Just a few days ago, a man was shot in a crowded restaurant. Police say the event was likely linked to organized crime.
A few weeks before, in May, shots rang out mid-afternoon just steps from an elementary school. No one was injured, but community members were rattled by the experience.
Resident Lynn Lauzon said the incident was a wake-up call.
"We thank God that nothing happened, but we are all families there with littke kids. We need to be secure," she said.
In another May incident, a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting, and his 14-year-old nephew was severely injured.
Demonstrators like Lucie Lanthier say they've had enough.
"It's scary. It's scary for families to go strolling in the park. It's scary walking on the sidewalks," she said. "We want to make sure that we have an impact today, and we send a message saying we need help."
Liberal MNA Saul Polo said the Quebec government is investing heavily in policing, but he thinks there should be an equal investment in prevention.
"For each dollar invested in security, there should be a corresponding dollar invested in prevention of criminal acts and in support of the community groups here in Laval," he said.
Then there's the issue of access to firearms.
Criminologist Maria Mourani told CTV News that street gangs typically use illegal guns smuggled across the border from the United States.
She said the criminals that use them are becoming increasingly brazen, and that they don't seem to care whether they're close to schools or inside a crowded restaurant.
"They have absolutely no considering for the location, the hour of day," she said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rock band Queen, Paddington Bear kick off Jubilee concert
Queen Elizabeth II may have to miss a star-studded London concert in her honour Saturday, but she brought the house down when she appeared in a surprise video recorded with another British national treasure: Paddington Bear.
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
Ottawa to reassess rapid test distribution to provinces, territories by year's end, PHAC says
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says that it plans to keep distributing COVID-19 rapid tests to provinces and territories until at least the end of the year, but is expected to reassess the situation and hold a "strategic reserve" for the future.
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Instagram rolls out Amber Alert system in 25 countries, including Canada
Instagram plans to launch the Amber Alert system, used to share notices of missing children, on its platform in more than two-dozen countries, including Canada, over the coming weeks.
'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre
No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.
Russian agent Dmitry Kovtun, accused in spy poisoning, dead at 57
Russian agent Dmitry Kovtun, who was accused by the U.K. authorities in the poisoning death of former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died at 57.
Winnipeg woman with dementia found safe after apparent random abduction: police
A Winnipeg woman with dementia who was abducted early Saturday morning was found safe and unharmed inside a vehicle that had been stolen nearly 10 hours earlier.
Toronto
-
Ontario gas prices expected to soar to new high this weekend
Gas prices are set to rise to a new record high yet again in Ontario.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario at 671, ICU admissions near 100
The number of people with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is at 671 as ICU admissions linked to the virus get closer to the 100 mark.
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they're deadlocked
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.
Atlantic
-
Soccer Nova Scotia asks for a stop to referee abuse in open letter
Soccer Nova Scotia is raising a yellow flag about the abuse of referees.
-
N.S. warns residents of potential toxins founds in certain mussels, clams
Nova Scotians are being warned about potential toxins found in certain mussels and clams that were sold in the province's south shore.
-
Drive-in movie theatre to open in Halifax later this month
Halifax will soon be home to the largest drive-in east of Montreal. The new Speedway Drive-in will be located in the grandstand parking lot at Scotia Speedworld, near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
London
-
'Officer informed us there was a gun': Man in custody after hour-long standoff in London Saturday
A man was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon after displaying a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance in east London.
-
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
London airport in the spotlight as filming for new movie takes place Saturday
Lights, camera, action! London International Airport will be in the spotlight over the weekend as a new movie is being filmed on location.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian grocery chain phasing out plastic bags
Canadian grocery store chain Metro is doing away with single-use plastic bags this year and locations in Sault Ste. Marie are getting a head start.
-
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
-
People vote for change in the Timmins riding
Reaction from the Timmins community as the riding votes for change in a major election upset.
Calgary
-
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed northwest Calgary home
Calgary firefighters say no one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire in the northwest community of Varsity that police believe was a case of arson.
-
Calgary crews respond to 2-alarm fire in northwest community
Less than 24 hours after a two-alarm fire tore through three homes on Friday, Calgary fire crews were called once more to the northwest community of Evanston.
-
The Shooting Edge celebrates National Range Day with focus on safety following proposed handgun freeze
One of Calgary’s most prominent shooting ranges sold out of inventory following the Trudeau government’s proposal to freeze handgun sales this week, but that hasn’t stopped them from celebrating National Range Day on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
'Little bit more hesitancy': Realtors say price drops are giving KW buyers more options
There may be more hope on the horizon for aspiring first-time home buyers in the area.
-
Police say string of robberies in Waterloo region may be tied to the same group
Police have been investigating a series of violent robberies since October 2021, and they now believe more than 15 of them are connected to the same group.
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead in Richmond shooting, homicide team says
Two people are dead after a shooting in Richmond Saturday afternoon, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
-
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.
-
North Vancouver assault leaves man with 'significant slash wounds: RCMP
A man was left with "significant slash wounds" after an apparent attack at the SeaBus terminal in North Vancouver, and two teens were arrested after being found with machetes.
Edmonton
-
Oilers return home for Game 3 in difficult hole vs. Avalanche
If the Edmonton Oilers want any chance to win the Western Conference finals, their effort must start with Saturday's clash at home.
-
3 students from Edmonton to compete in national spelling bee
Three Edmonton area students are heading to Toronto to compete in the 35th Spelling Bee of Canada.
-
Prehistoric find in the backyard has Leduc County family excited, looking for more
On an acreage south of Edmonton, a Leduc County family made a Jurassic discovery while on a hike on their property.
Windsor
-
LaSalle woman's luxury picnic business idea leads to partnership with Essex County winery
What started as a simple business idea by a LaSalle, Ont. woman has led to collaboration with a local winery
-
'It’s a hate crime': Police investigating theft, vandalism of pride flags at Windsor-Essex public schools
Police are looking for information regarding the theft and vandalism of pride flags at four public schools in Windsor-Essex, just days after they were raised to mark Pride month.
-
Shots fired at Riverside Drive home in Tecumseh, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an unknown person with a gun allegedly fired multiple rounds at an occupied home on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh Thursday night.
Regina
-
'How do you cover all the costs?' Municipalities looking for relief in wake of inflation, rising costs
As the price of fuel and groceries continue to hit record levels across Canada, municipalities are bearing the brunt and seeing firsthand the impact on Canadians.
-
Death at Wascana Lake currently being investigated: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate a death in Wascana Lake.
-
Instagram rolls out Amber Alert system in 25 countries, including Canada
Instagram plans to launch the Amber Alert system, used to share notices of missing children, on its platform in more than two-dozen countries, including Canada, over the coming weeks.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa motorists paying new record price at the pumps
Prices jumped five cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations overnight to 211.9 cents a litre.
-
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
-
Ottawa police search for missing 16-year-old last seen in east end
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old.
Saskatoon
-
1 dead, 4 charged following Cumberland House Cree Nation standoff
A man is dead following a standoff with police on Cumberland House Cree Nation.
-
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
Instagram rolls out Amber Alert system in 25 countries, including Canada
Instagram plans to launch the Amber Alert system, used to share notices of missing children, on its platform in more than two-dozen countries, including Canada, over the coming weeks.