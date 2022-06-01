Man fatally shot inside Laval restaurant; police draw links to organized crime

Police say they have reason to believe a fatal shooting inside a Laval restaurant Wednesday evening was linked to organized crime.

Laval police (SPL) received numerous 911 calls at 7:25 p.m. about gunfire inside the La Perle restaurant on des Laurentides Boulevard in Laval's Vimont district.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man, identified by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) as Bernard Cherfan, 42, was known to have links to organized crime.

By Thursday morning, the SQ was still unable to provide a physical description of the suspect, nor say if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Investigators and forensic technicians are canvassing the restaurant parking lot and checking surveillance cameras in order to determine the events leading to the gunfire.

Police have also set up two command posts in order to gather information about the shooting.