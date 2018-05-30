

The Canadian Press





The Couillard government promised to invest $1.2 billion over the next five years to add digital tools to schools.

From robots to tablets and 3D printers: primary and secondary schools, in addition to CEGEPs and universities, have to face the digital revolution. It's the fourth major revolution after mechanization, electrification and industrialization, Couillard insisted.

Education Minister Sébastien Proulx presented the 2018-2023 Digital Action Plan for Education and Higher Education on Wednesday.

This plan has three main tiers: supporting the development of digital skills of young people and adults, using digital technology as a vector of added value in teaching and learning practices and creating an educational environment that is conducive to this kind of development.

The government plans to spend $45 million on digital equipment this year, to serve in the province's 3,000 primary and secondary schools, as well as $20 million spent in CEGEPs and $10 million spent on universities.

The Premier also promised an investment of $15 million this year to train elementary and secondary school teachers to use new tools in the classroom.