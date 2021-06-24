MONTREAL -- Police confirmed that one cop car was flipped on its side and tear gas was used to disperse a group that had thrown objects at a police car outside the Bell Centre following the Habs overtime win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

"The main objective was not to arrest anybody right now, it was just to disperse some people," said SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture.

À proximité du Centre Bell :

Les policiers continuent de patrouiller le secteur et interviennent au besoin afin de rétablir la quiétude du secteur. #SPVM ^RM — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 25, 2021

The 3,500 people who were able to attend the Montreal Canadiens' sixth and decisive game against the Golden Knights were asked to temporarily stay inside the Bell Centre by police.

After the winning overtime goal, Canadiens owner Geoff Molson addressed the crowd, saying "Police have asked us to stay inside tonight until they advise us we can leave. So everyone stay here, cheer hard, have fun and Go Habs Go."

Earlier in the evening, Montreal police said things had been relatively quiet, despite the large crowd of hockey fans.

Police said there was one "minor intervention" concerning a municipal bylaw outside the arena as the Habs battled the Golden Knights in game six of their third round NHL playoff series, and some tickets were handed out, but that otherwise, no police action had been required as of 10:30 p.m.

Police had shut down both de Maisonneuve and Rene-Levesque between Guy and Robert-Bourassa as a crowd of 5,000 gathered to celebrate the playoff run.

FERMETURE DE RUES :

Le quadrilatère entourant le Centre Bell est présentement fermé en raison d’une trop grande affluence. Veuillez ne pas vous présenter dans le secteur. Merci de votre compréhension #SPVM ^RM — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 25, 2021

Earlier in the day, the SPVM said they were prepared for a potential night of intense celebration as Quebecers mark the Fête nationale.

"We have a special cocktail of events," said Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "We're talking about the Habs game, the Saint-Jean-Baptiste, it's going to be a beautiful day, everybody is going to be on holiday, we have the terraces open."

The national holiday coincides with the Habs potentially decisive game. If they win, the team will move onto the Stanley Cup finals, potentially bringing the trophy home for the first time since 1993.

At the same time, a two-hour televised event for the Fête nationale is also planned.

It will air on the four major television networks in Quebec: Télé-Québec, ICI Radio-Canada, Noovo and TVA, as well as on the Rythme FM radio network starting at 8 p.m.

Montreal police says it has been preparing for Thursday night ever since the Habs won Game 5 to lead the series 3-2.